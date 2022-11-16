AAP Gujarat CM face Isudan Gadhvi blames BJP for Surat candidate going ‘missing’

Isudan Gadhvi, the chief ministerial face for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, on Wednesday alleged that their Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala has gone missing along with his family, a claim that Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia seconded as a case of “abduction” later in the day.

“BJP is so scared of AAP that it has resorted to hooliganism! BJP has been after Kanchan Jariwala, who is contesting from Surat East, for a few days and today he is missing! It is believed that BJP’s goons have taken him away! His family is also missing! How much will the BJP fall?” Gadhvi said on Twitter.

State AAP president Gopal Italia claimed that Jariwala appeared before the office of the returning officer (RO) on Wednesday under heavy police protection and surrounded by “BJP goons” to withdraw his candidature ‘under the pressure of the ruling party’, news agency PTI reported.

“BJP’s goons have kidnapped our candidate from Surat (East) Kanchan Jariwala due to fear of loss. His phone is switched off since yesterday. His family is missing. He was last seen at the RO office yesterday where he had gone for the scrutiny of his nomination. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination,” Sisodia alleged, adding that this raises questions on the Election Commission.

An official from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party refuted the claims and said that these are desperate attempts by AAP to capture limelight through baseless allegations. “Let them first file a complaint if their candidate or his family members missing. The investigating authority will find out the truth. That AAP can stoop to such low levels without any proof shows their desperation to remain relevant in this election.”

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.