Gujarat election: 5 points about Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's CM candidate

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 03:00 PM IST

Isudan Gadhvi, was a popular Gujarati journalist and anchor before he entered into politics.

Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM candidate for Gujarat assembly polls.
Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) CM candidate for Gujarat assembly polls.
ByHT News Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections which are scheduled for December.

Here is a look at his profile:

-Isudan Gadhvi, was a popular Gujarati journalist and anchor before he entered into politics. His 8-9pm show had to be extended by half an hour, till 9:30 pm on popular demand.

-A self-proclaimed “Nayak or victor”, Gadhvi is known for raising his voice for the masses. Aged 40, the AAP leader hails from a financially strong family of farmers in Pipliya village of Dwarka district.

-He belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), which constitute a whopping 48% of the state's population.

-After quitting his job in the media industry on July 1, 2021, he was reportedly approached by the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

-At that time, AAP's Gopal Italia and state in-charge Gulab Singh Yadav met Gadhvi and he finally joined AAP on July 14, 2021.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Story Saved
