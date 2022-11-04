Gujarat election: 5 points about Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's CM candidate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections which are scheduled for December.

Here is a look at his profile:

-Isudan Gadhvi, was a popular Gujarati journalist and anchor before he entered into politics. His 8-9pm show had to be extended by half an hour, till 9:30 pm on popular demand.

-A self-proclaimed “Nayak or victor”, Gadhvi is known for raising his voice for the masses. Aged 40, the AAP leader hails from a financially strong family of farmers in Pipliya village of Dwarka district.

-He belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), which constitute a whopping 48% of the state's population.

-After quitting his job in the media industry on July 1, 2021, he was reportedly approached by the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

-At that time, AAP's Gopal Italia and state in-charge Gulab Singh Yadav met Gadhvi and he finally joined AAP on July 14, 2021.

