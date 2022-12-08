'AAP, Owaisi behind vote cut...': Cong' Thakor on big Gujarat loss. Is he right?

Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor on Thursday accused the AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM of cutting into his party's votes during the 2022 Assembly election. Speaking to reporters after the ruling BJP claimed a dominant win, Thakor said: "It is true AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi were one of the reasons behind the vote cut... during the polls."

The Congress - not expected to really test a BJP undefeated in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state over the past six Assembly polls - fell behind almost as soon as counting began and never looked like threatening their rival.

"We'll hold a meeting soon to analyse shortcomings. I hope the next government (outgoing chief minister Bhupendra Patel is set to return for a second term on Monday, the BJP's state unit chief, CR Patil confirmed earlier) will fulfil its promises," Thakor declared.

At 4 pm the BJP had won 93 seats and was leading in 64 others.

The Congress had seven wins and nine leads, while the AAP - seen by some as a dark horse after getting 28 per cent vote share in last year's Surat civic polls - won three seats, and was leading in two more, on its Assembly election debut.

Owaisi's AIMIM had no wins or leads; the Samajwadi Party did have one win.

Independent candidates had secured three seats.

While a detailed breakdown of voting patterns is needed to prove (or disprove) Thakor's claim the AAP and AIMIM had eaten into the Congress' voteshare, data from the Election Commission suggests it would have made no difference.

The BJP had secured 52.5 per cent of the vote share at 4 pm. The Congress had 27.31 per cent, the AAP 12.88 per cent and the AIMIM less than 0.3 per cent.

Information on vote share for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. Data taken from ECI website at 4 pm.

Introspection over the Congress' defeat and a round of resignations of senior leaders has begun; Raghu Sharma, the AICC's in-charge for Gujarat, quit.

The Congress launched a high-profile campaign in Gujarat that included Rahul Gandhi - who took a break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra to try and reach out to voters in the western state.

Ultimately for the Congress though, Gujarat's voters have sided yet again with the BJP, and both Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, as well as party boss JP Nadda, have offered their thanks.

There is some good news for the Congress, though, with the party set to return in Himachal Pradesh - a state the BJP won in 2017 and one that traditionally votes out the incumbent.

With input from ANI

