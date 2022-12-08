Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / ‘Historic win… lot of emotions seeing Gujarat poll results’: PM Modi

‘Historic win… lot of emotions seeing Gujarat poll results’: PM Modi

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 05:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his home state Gujarat and said he is “overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results" in the assembly election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his home state Gujarat and said he is “overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results" in the assembly election.

“Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti,” Modi tweeted.

Full Coverage | 2022 Assembly elections - Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Modi also lauded party workers in the state, saying each of them is a champion.

“To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party,” he said.

Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress has wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the BJP and said his party will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues in the times to come.

“I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come. @BJP4Himachal,” the PM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
gujarat election himachal pradesh election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP