Elections 2022 LIVE: Local body polls in Haryana, high-blitz campaign in Gujarat

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 07:18 AM IST

Election updates LIVE: Haryana is holding local body elections on Tuesday in several areas.

BJP supporters during a rally in Gujarat.
BJP supporters during a rally in Gujarat. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls slated for next month, Rahul Gandhi stepped up the Congress campaign on Monday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal were already in the state. Gujarat has been witnessing high voltage campaigning for elections scheduled for next month with all top leaders of the BJP, Congress, and AAP urging voters to choose their parties. A total of 788 candidates, including 70 women, remain in the fray for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls for 89 of the of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats on December 1. The Election Commission has so far received 1,515 nomination papers for the 93 seats that will go to polls in the second phase on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

Meanwhile, not just Gujarat and Himachal, Delhi is also gearing up to hold civic body polls next month. The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

Uttar Pradesh will be holding elections for the crucial Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which was held by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who died in October. His daughter in-law Dimple Yadav - wife of Akhilesh Yadav - is the contender for the seat,

In Haryana, Faridabad, Palwal, Haryana and Hisar are holding Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls on Tuesday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:18 AM IST

    AAP MLA allegedly manhandled over MCD polls ticket distribution issue

    AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was allegedly manhandled on Monday by some of his party's workers after an altercation broke out over the issue of distribution of tickets for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:26 AM IST

    Haryana, Faridabad, Palwal, Haryana and Hisar to hold Zila Parishad & Panchayat Samiti today

