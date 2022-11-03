Gujarat Election 2022 LIVE updates: EC set to announce poll dates shortly

The Election Commission will today announce the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls at noon. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year. The poll panel last month announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections but cited the convention followed in 2017 to delay Gujarat poll schedule announcement. However, by keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after the polling, the commission hinted that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8. Gujarat Asssembly elections have largely been a two-party contest but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered the arena this time to make it a three-cornered fight.

