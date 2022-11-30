Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies in phase 1

Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:26 PM IST

Among the key constituencies that will head for polls on December 1 include BJP strongholds Ghatlodia, Jamnagar North, Porbandar, Dwarka, as well as the site of the tragic bridge collapse – Morbi.

Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the people during a public meeting in Kutch (Twitter/BJP Gujarat via ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 phase 1: The stage is set for Gujarat Assembly election, the polling for which will be held in two phases – on December 1 and December 5. A total of 1,621 candidates will battle it out across the state's 182 constituency seats. Of them, 788 candidates – including 70 women and 339 independents – will contest in the first phase which will be held across 89 seats. Gujarat will witness a three-way contest this time, among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress in opposition, as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, who are contesting the western state for the first time.

Among the key constituencies that will head for polls on December 1 include BJP strongholds Ghatlodia, Jamnagar North, Porbandar, Dwarka, as well as the site of the tragic bridge collapse – Morbi. Of the other seats is Khambhaliya, where newcomer AAP has pitched their chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, to make inroads in Gujarat.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Here's the complete list of constituencies in Phase 1 of Gujarat Assembly election 2022:

Sr. No.Constituency NameDistrict
1AbdasaKachchh
2Mandvi (Kachchh)
3Bhuj
4Anjar
5Gandhidham (SC)
6Rapar
7Dasada (SC)Surendranagar
8Limbdi
9Wadhwan
10Chotila
11Dhrangadhra
12MorbiMorbi
13Tankara
14Wankaner
15Rajkot EastRajkot
16Rajkot West
17Rajkot South
18Rajkot Rural (SC)
19Jasdan
20Gondal
21Jetpur (Rajkot)
22Dhoraji
23Kalavad (SC)Jamnagar
24Jamnagar Rural
25Jamnagar North
26Jamnagar South
27Jamjodhpur
28KhambhaliyaDevbhoomi Dwarka
29Dwarka
30PorbandarPorbandar
31Kutiyana
32ManavadarJunagadh
33Junagadh
34Visavadar
35Keshod
36Mangrol (Junagadh)
37SomnathGir Somnath
38Talala
39Kodinar (SC)
40Una
41DhariAmreli
42Amreli
43Lathi
44Savarkundla
45Rajula
46Mahuva (Bhavnagar)Bhavnagar
47Talaja
48Gariadhar
49Palitana
50Bhavnagar Rural
51Bhavnagar East
52Bhavnagar West
53Gadhada (SC)Botad
54Botad
55NandodNarmada
56Dediapada
57JambusarBharuch
58Vagra
59Jhagadia
60Bharuch
61Ankleshwar
62OlpadSurat
63Mangrol (Surat)
64Mandvi (Surat)
65Kamrej
66Surat East
67Surat North
68Varachha Road
69Karanj
70Limbayat
71Udhana
72Majura
73Katargam
74Surat West
75Choryasi
76Bardoli (SC)
77Mahuva (Surat)
78VyaraTapi
79Nizar
80DangsDang
81JalalporeNavsari
82Navsari
83Gandevi
84Vansda
85DharampurValsad
86Valsad
87Pardi
88Kaprada
89Umbergaon
