Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies in phase 1

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 phase 1: The stage is set for Gujarat Assembly election, the polling for which will be held in two phases – on December 1 and December 5. A total of 1,621 candidates will battle it out across the state's 182 constituency seats. Of them, 788 candidates – including 70 women and 339 independents – will contest in the first phase which will be held across 89 seats. Gujarat will witness a three-way contest this time, among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress in opposition, as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, who are contesting the western state for the first time.

Among the key constituencies that will head for polls on December 1 include BJP strongholds Ghatlodia, Jamnagar North, Porbandar, Dwarka, as well as the site of the tragic bridge collapse – Morbi. Of the other seats is Khambhaliya, where newcomer AAP has pitched their chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, to make inroads in Gujarat.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Here's the complete list of constituencies in Phase 1 of Gujarat Assembly election 2022:

Sr. No. Constituency Name District 1 Abdasa Kachchh 2 Mandvi (Kachchh) 3 Bhuj 4 Anjar 5 Gandhidham (SC) 6 Rapar 7 Dasada (SC) Surendranagar 8 Limbdi 9 Wadhwan 10 Chotila 11 Dhrangadhra 12 Morbi Morbi 13 Tankara 14 Wankaner 15 Rajkot East Rajkot 16 Rajkot West 17 Rajkot South 18 Rajkot Rural (SC) 19 Jasdan 20 Gondal 21 Jetpur (Rajkot) 22 Dhoraji 23 Kalavad (SC) Jamnagar 24 Jamnagar Rural 25 Jamnagar North 26 Jamnagar South 27 Jamjodhpur 28 Khambhaliya Devbhoomi Dwarka 29 Dwarka 30 Porbandar Porbandar 31 Kutiyana 32 Manavadar Junagadh 33 Junagadh 34 Visavadar 35 Keshod 36 Mangrol (Junagadh) 37 Somnath Gir Somnath 38 Talala 39 Kodinar (SC) 40 Una 41 Dhari Amreli 42 Amreli 43 Lathi 44 Savarkundla 45 Rajula 46 Mahuva (Bhavnagar) Bhavnagar 47 Talaja 48 Gariadhar 49 Palitana 50 Bhavnagar Rural 51 Bhavnagar East 52 Bhavnagar West 53 Gadhada (SC) Botad 54 Botad 55 Nandod Narmada 56 Dediapada 57 Jambusar Bharuch 58 Vagra 59 Jhagadia 60 Bharuch 61 Ankleshwar 62 Olpad Surat 63 Mangrol (Surat) 64 Mandvi (Surat) 65 Kamrej 66 Surat East 67 Surat North 68 Varachha Road 69 Karanj 70 Limbayat 71 Udhana 72 Majura 73 Katargam 74 Surat West 75 Choryasi 76 Bardoli (SC) 77 Mahuva (Surat) 78 Vyara Tapi 79 Nizar 80 Dangs Dang 81 Jalalpore Navsari 82 Navsari 83 Gandevi 84 Vansda 85 Dharampur Valsad 86 Valsad 87 Pardi 88 Kaprada 89 Umbergaon

