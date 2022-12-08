Gujarat Assembly Election News: Rivaba Jadeja has early lead in Jamnagar (north)

The BJP's Rivaba Jadeja is leading in early counting from the Jamnagar (north) Assembly constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. The wife of star India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba was given the ticket by the BJP over sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Merubha Jadeja as the ruling party looks to ward of anti-incumbency.

In the 2017 election Dharmendrasinh Jadeja beat the Congress' Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai by over 40,000 votes. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja also won the seat in 2012 but that was on a Congress ticket, when he beat the BJP's Ayar Bera Mulubhai Hardasbhai by 9,448 votes.

Apart from the Ravindra Jadeja connection, much of the attention around Rivaba - who is making her electoral debut - has been focused on a possible rift within the family, given the cricketer's father and sister have been campaigning for the Congress candidate in the area.

Rivaba Jadeja has dismissed such talk, insisting: "It is not the first time that two members of a party are associated with two different ideologies."

"He is speaking as a worker of another party and not as my father-in-law. It is his personal matter. I believe in people of Jamnagar."

The BJP is hoping to secure an unprecedented seventh consecutive term in Gujarat, which is prime minister Narendra Modi's home state. Voting was held in two phases - on Dec 1 and 5.

Exit polls have handed the BJP a big win despite challenges from both the Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party, which secured a statement win in Tuesday's MCD poll.

