Gujarat Assembly polls 2022: Nomination, voting, and result. Complete schedule

Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:03 PM IST

Gujarat has a 182 member assembly and the BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory winning 99 seats in the last polls, while the Congress put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats.

A beautician gives finishing touches as she paints 'Electronic Voting Machine' (EVM) on the hair of a woman in Ahmedabad.(AFP / File)
A beautician gives finishing touches as she paints 'Electronic Voting Machine' (EVM) on the hair of a woman in Ahmedabad.(AFP / File)
ByHT News Desk

Polling for Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 and the counting of votes will coincide with that of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference that the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections will be held for 89 constituencies and the second phase for 93 constituencies.

A total of 3,24,422 new voters will be able to exercise their voting rights for the first in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"I am happy to inform that 3,24,422 new voters will vote for the first time this time in the Gujarat Assembly elections. The total number of polling stations is 51,782. At least 50 per cent of the polling stations set up in the state will have webcasting arrangements," Kumar said.

"For a better voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be managed entirely by women and security staff. Public Works Department will welcome voters at 182 polling stations. For the first time, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by the youngest polling staff," he added.

Poll eventsFirst phaseSecond phase
Date of Issue of Gazette NotificationNovember 5November 10
Last Date of filing NominationsNovember 14November 17
Date for Scrutiny of NominationsNovember 15November 18
Last Date for Withdrawal of CandidaturesNovember 17November 21
Date of PollDecember 1December 8
Date of Counting December 8December 8
Date before which election shall be completedDecember 10December 10

The poll panel had already announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections but cited the precedent from 2017 to delay the announcement for Gujarat elections. Kumar countered the allegations of delaying polling dates due to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat, saying the Morbi bridge collapse incident was one of the reasons to delay the announcement.

"Recently a very tragic incident occurred there – one of the reasons why we delayed. Also, there was state mourning in the state yesterday; so multiple factors," he said.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

gujarat bjp congress + 1 more
Thursday, November 03, 2022
