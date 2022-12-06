Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat election 2022: Morbi assembly constituency details

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 05:43 PM IST

The BJP has fielded former five-time MLA Kantibhai Amrutiya after he became popular amid bridge collapse incident

ByHT News Desk

The ceramic town, dominated by the Patidars, has been in focus after October's bridge collapse tragedy that claimed 135 lives. The incumbent MLA is Brijesh Mishra, a former Congress leader and now a minister in chief minister Bhupendra Patel's BJP government.

The BJP, however, has not fielded Mishra. Instead, it has chosen five-time ex MLA Kantibhai Amrutiya, who was photographed taking part in rescue ops after the Morbi bridge collapse. The images and videos went viral online. He won this seat five times from 1995 to 2012.

The Congress has picked Jayanti Patel - who lost to Merja in by-polls necessitated after the now-minister quit to join the BJP.

The AAP has fielded Pankaj Ransariya - a youth candidate active in criticism of the BJP government over the bridge tragedy. He also happens to be a relative of Amrutiya.

In 2017, eight candidates contested this seat. It was one of 77 the Congress won. Merja defeated Amrutiya by 3,419 votes. Nearly 98 per cent of valid votes were split between the Congress and BJP candidates; Merja got 89,396 and Kantilal got 85,977. Independent candidate Sukhabhai Dayabhai Kumbharavadiya got 1,387 votes to finish third place.

In 2012, Kantilal defeated Merja by 2,760 votes.

