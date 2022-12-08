Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat Election 2022: This undefeated BJP candidate leading from Dwarka

Gujarat Election 2022: This undefeated BJP candidate leading from Dwarka

Published on Dec 08, 2022

Pabubha Manek is a 7-term legislator from this assembly constituency, and has held this seat since 1990, when he contested his maiden election.

ByHT News Desk

Pabubha Manek, the BJP's sitting MLA from the Dwarka assembly constituency in Gujarat, is leading by nearly 17,000 votes, even as the counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly election is underway. A 7-term legislator from Dwarka, Manek has not lost a single election since 1990, when he contested for the first time.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Manek has, till now, secured 40,114 or 55.26% votes in the 2022 polls. His nearest rival, the Congress' Mulubhai Kandoriya, has won 23,177 or 31.93% of votes.

While the BJP candidate's win is almost certain, the final results will be out later in the day

The 66-year-old contested his first three elections (1990, 1995, 1998) as an independent, and in 2002, for the Congress. He then fought the 2007, 2012, and 2017 polls on a BJP ticket.

Meanwhile, in the recently-held election, Gujarat voted on December 1 and 5. The state, which has 182 assembly segments, has been with the BJP since 1995, and the party is inching closer towards a seventh consecutive term.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

