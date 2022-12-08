Gujarat election news: SP's first ever win? Kandhal Jadeja leads in Kutiyana

Samajwadi Party leader Kandhal Jadeja, is leading in Porbandar's Kutiyana constituency in counting for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. The incumbent, two-term MLA won over 50 per cent of the vote share in the 2017 election.

This time around he faces Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress' Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara.

At 12:30 pm, Jadeja has nearly 27,000 votes. The BJP candidate is second with around 18,700, while the AAP candidate is third with around 9,900. The Congress is a distant fourth with less than 4,500 votes so far.

Who is Kandhal Jadeja?

Kandhal Jadeja is the son of the late 'godmother' Santokben Sarmanbhai Jadeja. His two earlier wins from this seat were on tickets from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) but he was denied the ticket this time.

In 2017, he secured 59,406 votes and in 2012 he won with 61,416 votes.

On being asked about the ticket denial, Jadeja has said, "Nobody knew about NCP when I brought it here in 2012. I contested and won twice. People voted on my name."

"I resigned from the party, everybody followed and resigned. NCP is finished in Gujarat. I’ve now hopped on a bicycle," Jadeja told news agency ANI.

The BJP candidate has accused Kandhal Jadeja of threatening people to vote in his favour. "I don’t threaten anyone. I appeal to my voters to vote for me if they like me. Kandhal Jadeja threatens people to vote,” she told ANI.