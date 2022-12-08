Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / How to watch, track accurate Gujarat Election 2022 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

How to watch, track accurate Gujarat Election 2022 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

Published on Dec 08, 2022 07:31 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 results: The counting of votes will begin at 8am, with the final results expected later in the day.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The counting of votes for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election will begin at 8am on Thursday. The home state of prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, where the BJP has been in power since 1995, voted on December 1 and 5 to elect its next government.

Also Read | BJP to retain Gujarat, Himachal for another term? Counting begins soon

How to track accurate Gujarat Election 2022 cote counting updates?

You can track live updates on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website (links here and here). Besides, you can also track the results on Hindustan Times; news channels, too, will provide live coverage of the counting of votes.

Which party is the favourite in Gujarat?

PM Modi, who served four straight terms as the state's chief minister, was the face of the BJP's campaign. Exit polls have projected a seven straight term for the saffron party, and with more than 100 seats in the 182-member assembly. The Congress and AAP are widely expected to be in a contest with each other for the second place.

Also Read: Gujarat assembly election results 2022: Top candidates in high-stakes polls

In 2017, the BJP won just 99 seats – its worst performance here in years – while the Congress won 77, its best in years.

Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
