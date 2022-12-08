How to watch, track accurate Gujarat Election 2022 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

The counting of votes for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election will begin at 8am on Thursday. The home state of prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, where the BJP has been in power since 1995, voted on December 1 and 5 to elect its next government.

How to track accurate Gujarat Election 2022 cote counting updates?

You can track live updates on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website (links here and here). Besides, you can also track the results on Hindustan Times; news channels, too, will provide live coverage of the counting of votes.

Which party is the favourite in Gujarat?

PM Modi, who served four straight terms as the state's chief minister, was the face of the BJP's campaign. Exit polls have projected a seven straight term for the saffron party, and with more than 100 seats in the 182-member assembly. The Congress and AAP are widely expected to be in a contest with each other for the second place.

In 2017, the BJP won just 99 seats – its worst performance here in years – while the Congress won 77, its best in years.

