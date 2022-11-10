Gujarat election: Kantilal Amrutia, who ‘saved’ lives during Morbi tragedy, gets BJP ticket

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday fielded Kantilal Amrutia, who reportedly rescued people by jumping into the river after the Morbi bridge collapsed on October 30, from the Morbi seat in the next month's Gujarat assembly election. Amrutia, a former MLA of Morbi, will replace sitting MLA Brijesh Merja.

Amrutia reportedly jumped into the river wearing a life tube to save the lives of the people, news agency ANI said. It also reported that his name was not there on the candidates' list earlier but was added later to "reward his courage". About 135 people died in the tragedy after 150-year-old bridge collapsed in Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi.

The BJP announced the first list of its candidates to contest from 160 constituencies in the election’s first phase. Apart from Amrutia’s candidature, other names which made headlines were cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, who will contest from Jamnagar North constituency, while the Congress turncoat Hardik Patel will race from the Viramgam constituency.

Jadeja has been named in place of Hakubha Jadeja, an accused in a 2007 mob violence case. Gujarat’s incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodia. The list was announced by Union ministers Mansukh Mandviya, Bhupender Yadav and state BJP chief CR Paatil in a press conference.

The polling is scheduled to take place on December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8.

(With agency inputs)

