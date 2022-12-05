Gujarat Exit Polls 2022: ‘Modi wave’ unabated, BJP to win again | Key takeaways

If exit polls are to be believed, the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP will register a massive victory in the Gujarat assembly election which concluded on Monday. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election for 93 constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

During the first phase of polling in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent.

Most exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between three and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

Gujarat election: Key takeaways from exit polls

> Republic TV-P MARQ exit poll: Seat share

1. BJP: 128-148

2. Congress-NCP: 30-42

3. AAP: 2-10

> News X- Jan Ki Baat exit poll

1. BJP: 117-140

2. Congress: 34-51

3. AAP: 6-13

> TV9 Gujarati exit poll

1. BJP: 125-130

2. Congress: 40-50

3. AAP: 3-5

> Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll

1. BJP: 135-145

2. Congress: 24-34

3. AAP: 6-16

> India Today-Axis My India exit poll

1. BJP: 129-151

2. Congress: 16-30

3. AAP: 9-21

> ABP - CVoter exit poll

1. BJP: 128-140

2. Congress: 31-43

3. AAP: 3-11

4. Others: 2-6

