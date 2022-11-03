Kejriwal’s message in Gujarati to voters in Modi turf: ‘Give me one chance’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday posted a video that he said was a "message with love" for the people of Gujarat. The video where he shared his message in Gujarati was uploaded hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced dates for the Assembly election in the state.

"I will look after your family like a brother. I will lower inflation, provide free electricity, and provide well-equipped schools for your children," he said, loosely translated from Gujarati.

"Will build good hospitals and provide jobs for your children. I will take you to visit Ayodhya. Give me one chance and I'll be a brother for life," the AAP national convener said.

In the video, Kejriwal asked the people of Gujarat if they would consider him a family member and give him one chance.

On a mission to spread AAP’s nationwide presence, Kejriwal has been visiting poll-bound Gujarat on a weekly basis. Optimistic about a change of guard in the state, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah’s home state, the Delhi CM said, "Gujaratis are ready for a big change. We will undoubtedly win."

The party has said its chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat assembly election will be declared on Friday. The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will see elections in two phases – on December 1 and 5 – with the counting of votes taking place on December 8.

