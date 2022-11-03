Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / AAP to announce its CM candidate tomorrow for Gujarat elections based on 'public opinion'

Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:22 PM IST

Last week AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign in Gujarat to choose the CM face.

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce its chief ministerial candidate for next month's Gujarat assembly polls on Friday.(HT_PRINT)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce its chief ministerial candidate for next month's Gujarat assembly polls on Friday, said AAP’s general secretary for Gujarat Manoj Sorathiya shortly after the Election Commission revealed voting and counting dates. "Tomorrow, Aam Aadmi Party will announce the CM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections through public opinion," said Sorathiya.

Last week AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign in Gujarat to choose the CM face. “The atmosphere in Gujarat is signalling that AAP is going to form the government. We want to ask the people of Gujarat who should be the next chief minister, and for that, we are issuing a contact number and email ID ...” Kejriwal said, in a repeat of what the party did ahead of the election in Punjab earlier this year.

