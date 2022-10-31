Kejriwal, BJP spar over Uniform Civil Code in poll-bound Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Union government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power at the Centre of not being serious about introducing a uniform civil code (UCC), a day after the Gujarat government announced a committee to explore ways in which it could be done.

Kejriwal’s allegation, and the government decision, come in the run-up to the assembly election and Gujarat is the third BJP-ruled state to take the step after Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

“A UCC should be enforced, as Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that it is the responsibility of the government to do so. So why isn’t the Centre implementing it with the consent and in consultation with all communities. If the BJP wants to implement UCC, it should be rolled out across the country. They are not doing it as there is a lack in their intention,” Kejriwal said, addressing a press conference in Bhavnagar.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil hit back at Kejriwal, accusing him of lying. “One of his ministers recently said that he did not believe in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. He (Kejriwal) never apologised to the country or people of Gujarat on his behalf. Now to play the Hindu card, he wants Ganpatiji and Laxmiji pictures (on currency notes),” he said.

“About UCC, we believe that in one country there should be only one uniform civil code and I promise to the people of Gujarat that we will implement it immediately once the new government is formed,” added Patil.

Ahead of the polls in December, the outgoing cabinet of the Gujarat government on Saturday moved a proposal to constitute a committee to implement UCC in the state. A UCC is meant to replace the personal laws of various religions.

“They formed a committee in Uttarakhand ahead of the elections and after winning the polls, the committee was sent home. In Gujarat too, they have announced formation of a committee few days ahead of the polls and once the polls are over, the committee will be sent home,” said Kejriwal.

He questioned why the BJP doesn’t implement it in states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where it’s in power.

“Why not implement it across the country. Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha elections?” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi said, “This is a historic decision by chief minister Bhupendra Patel. Our government has honoured the wishes of common people as well as BJP workers who want to have such a code in place.”.

He said the decision was taken as per the provisions of Article 44 of Part 4 of the Constitution which expects the state government to apply common law for all citizens.

“The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and have three to four members. CM Patel has been given powers by the cabinet to select members of the committee,” he added.