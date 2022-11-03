Owaisi shares ‘BJP misgovernance’ list, talks of AIMIM's focus areas for Gujarat polls

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Thursday that the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi was unfortunate and an example of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "misgovernance". Over 130 people died in the tragedy on October 30.

Speaking to reporters in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP also attributed other issues such as inflation and Covid-19 to what he said were the result of BJP's "misgovernance". With Gujarat Assembly polls round the corner, Owaisi said his party will emphasise on the leadership role for minorities, Dalits, and tribals.

"Whatever happened in Morbi is unfortunate and gives an example of the BJP's misgovernance in Gujarat," news agency ANI quoted him saying.

"Due to misgovernance of the BJP in Gujarat, many people lost lives during Covid. There is inflation, businesses have been affected. We're trying to give minorities, Dalits and tribals a voice and leadership. We'll raise these issues for Gujarat polls," he added.

The polling for Gujarat polls will take place on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be carried out on December 8, the Election Commission of India said.

The AIMIM is planning to contest on 40-45 Assembly seats out of the total 182, according to reports. Apart from the BJP, other parties in the fray include the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Owaisi had earlier condemned the Morbi bridge collapse, calling it a "painful accident". He had also urged the government to penalise those responsible for the death of so many people in Morbi.

