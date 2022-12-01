Watch: Gujarat’s mini-African village Jambur celebrates first opportunity to vote

As Gujarat votes for phase 1 of the assembly election today, a small village Jambur, which is also known as Gujarat’s ‘mini-African’ village, is thrilled as it celebrates its first opportunity to vote, and that too in a special tribal booth. A video clip shared by news agency ANI showed people of Jambur dressed in traditional attire as they dance joyously for being able to exercise the fundamental right to vote.

A community of African origin, this Siddi community is believed to be associated with the Nawab of Junagadh who brought them from Africa. They are “descendants of East African slaves, sailors, and mercenaries supplied by Arab Muslim traders to Indian royalty and the Portuguese over centuries,” an article shared by Gujarat Tourism on Facebook states. They reside in Madhupur Jambur village, located in Gujarat’s Gir district. ANI reported that out of 3,481 voters there, 90 per cent belong to the Siddi community.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will be done on December 8, parallel to Himachal Pradesh. Over 2 crore voters will cast their votes Thursday for 788 candidates in 89 assembly constituencies across 19 districts. ANI also reported that as a flagship initiative, special observers are being deployed by Election Commission for accessibility and inclusion in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

The results will decide if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party remains in power as it has been for 27 years or if Congress or Aam Aadmi Party will form a government.

(With inputs from ANI)

