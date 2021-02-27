Gujarat local bodies polls tomorrow: All you need to know

Gujarat's 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will go to polls on February 28 and counting of votes will be held on March 2, the State Election Commission said. Campaigning for the polls ended on Friday evening.

These elections come within a week of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning all six civic corporation polls held in Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.

Here is all you need to know about the Gujarat local bodies polls:

1. Voting for 8,473 seats, comprising 2,720 in 680 wards, 980 in district panchayats and 4,773 in taluka panchayats, will take place across 36,008 booths, the state election commission said.

2. Around 3.04 crore people are eligible to vote for these polls.

3. Security has been ramped up in the areas going to vote. Over 44,000 police personnel, including state reserve police units, 12 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies and 54,000 home guards will be deployed for safety purposes, the poll body said.

4. The Congress party believes the fuel price hikes will play a role in the elections this time, while the BJP seeks to retain dominance in the area.

5. The Aam Aadmi Party, with 2,097 contestants and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), that has fielded candidates in minority-dominated seats in Godhra, Modasa and Bharuch municipalities will contest against the BJP and Congress.

(with PTI inputs)