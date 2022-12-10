'Accept it...': Pratibha Singh, others react after Sukhu named Himachal Pradesh CM

Shortly after Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel officially announced that Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be Himachal Pradesh’s next chief minister, several Congress leaders, including state party chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, extended him their wishes. Baghel also announced that Mukesh Agnihotri will take oath as the deputy chief minister at a ceremony on Sunday.

“We accept the decision taken by Congress high command,” said Pratibha Virbhadra Singh. Her statement comes even as videos showed her supporters protesting in Shimla where the Congress’s new legislature party met on Saturday to decide on the chief minister's name.

Pratibha Singh, the wife of late former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh and a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, said that the Congress had “won this poll in the name of the late Virbhadra Singh”, adding the party “cannot neglect his family” as she had hoped to run in the chief minister race.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma also congratulated Sukhu and acknowledged that he “deserved” the recognition. “Congratulations to Sukhvinder Sukhu on becoming the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Richly deserved recognition of his lifelong commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution,” Sharma tweeted.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the oath-taking ceremony. "We will run a very good government. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the oath ceremony tomorrow," Hooda said.

The Himachal Congress tweeted, "Based on the discussions held in the congress high-command and legislative party meeting, it has been decided that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu ji will be the next Chief Minister of Himachal. #HimachalPradeshCM #SukhvindersinghSukhu."

State president of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress Nigam Bhandari tweeted, “Many congratulations and best wishes to respected Shri Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.”

Senior Congress leaders are yet to react.

Meanwhile, CM designate Singh, in his first reaction to the media thanked the Gandhi family and the people of Himachal for bestowing him the recognition. “I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state,” he said, adding that he and deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri will work as a team for Himachal.

National president of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV said, "Heartiest congratulations to sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. As president of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress and PCC, he continuously strengthened the Congress. Thank you to the top leadership for entrusting a struggling worker with an important responsibility

Meanwhile, BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya took potshots at the Congress for not picking Pratibha Singh as chief minister. "Congress has picked Sukhvinder Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri as CM and DCM of Himachal. It is not surprising that Veerbhadra Singh’s family has been completely shafted in the process. Gandhis have never been comfortable with his legacy and this is another attempt to obliterate it…" he tweeted.

