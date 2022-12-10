Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's first reaction after being named Himachal Pradesh CM

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's first reaction after being named Himachal Pradesh CM

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 07:48 PM IST

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh chief minister-elect, said the Congress government will bring change to the hill state.

Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks to the media. (ANI )
Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks to the media. (ANI )
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh chief minister-elect, said on Saturday that the Congress government will bring change to the hill state and it is his responsibility to fulfil the promises the people made to the people during the assembly election.

“I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the people of the state. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of the state. We have to work for the development of the state,” Sukhu, who headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh, said after being named the next chief minister.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, will be the deputy chief minister, the party said after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Sukhu, the 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, was elected the the CLP leader and will take oath as chief minister Sunday at 11am, the party said.

In a meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Sukhu is a four-term legislator and is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

He was known as a detractor of Congress veteran and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, reports claimed.

Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
himachal pradesh election congress himachal pradesh + 1 more
himachal pradesh election congress himachal pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out