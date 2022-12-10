Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's first reaction after being named Himachal Pradesh CM

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh chief minister-elect, said on Saturday that the Congress government will bring change to the hill state and it is his responsibility to fulfil the promises the people made to the people during the assembly election.

“I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the people of the state. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of the state. We have to work for the development of the state,” Sukhu, who headed the Congress campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh, said after being named the next chief minister.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, will be the deputy chief minister, the party said after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Sukhu, the 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, was elected the the CLP leader and will take oath as chief minister Sunday at 11am, the party said.

In a meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Sukhu is a four-term legislator and is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

He was known as a detractor of Congress veteran and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, reports claimed.

