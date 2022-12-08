Election results 2022: BJP's 'carpet-bombing rejected': Congress's Anand Sharma on Himachal

As the Congress is set to register a big victory in Himachal Pradesh, the grand old party's MP - Anand Sharma - said on Thursday that he hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government hear the “loud and clear” message given by the people of the hill state. Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader further stated that the people of Himachal have rejected the "carpet bombing" by the rival party. “I would like to…thank the voters of Himachal, who demonstrated their wisdom against all predictions and the carpet-bombing by the BJP leadership. [The] use of enormous [and] unprecedented resources and money power [by the BJP] have been rejected,” Sharma told news agency ANI.

He said that ‘Devbhoomi’ - as Himachal Pradesh is known - has sent a message. “[First] scrap Agniveer Scheme. In all those areas from where a large number of young people go to Army, BJP has been hammered…Second, they must restore Old Pension Scheme.”

#WATCH |Congress MP Anand Sharma says, "...Devbhoomi has sent a message. Scrap Agniveer Scheme. In all those areas from where a large number of young people go to Army, BJP has been hammered. It's very clear. 2nd, they must restore Old Pension Scheme..."#HimachalPradeshElection pic.twitter.com/FujmBN69oL — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Sharma said that PM Modi must speak with all the chief ministers of the states, including the new CM in Himachal and address the issues pertaining to the Agniveer military scheme as well as the Old Pension Scheme. He also highlighted the issues of youth unemployment and price rise - topics that have consistently triggered debate between the two parties.

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Vidarbha Singh also took a shot at PM Modi, saying despite visiting the northern hill state several times before the elections, he failed to “make a dent”. “BJP knew it would lose in the state and that is why PM Modi visited the state again and again,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur conceded defeat and congratulated the grand old party for the victory.

As per latest trends, Congress has a clear hold of the Himachal assembly election results, with wins in 24 seats and lead in as many as 15 of the total 68 seats. The BJP has so far won 14 and is leading in 12.

