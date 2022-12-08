As CM Thakur accepts Himachal defeat, a dig at Congress on horsetrading buzz

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accepted defeat in the hill state even as votes were being counted. The Congress was leading in a majority of 68 seats, the data from the Election Commission showed. He also took an apparent dig at the grand old party amid comments by Congress leaders on anticipation of horse-trading of MLAs. "Their MLAs have been elected. Now it's their job to protect them," he was heard saying in a televised briefing.

"We accept people's mandate. Our end goal is development, and that should happen," he added. "I also thank the state for huge voter turnout this time and I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the state's development. There was development in every area."

Congratulating the Congress, he further said, "I hope they will deliver on the promises they made. We will continue to raise issues of the public."

