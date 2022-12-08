Home / Elections / As CM Thakur accepts Himachal defeat, a dig at Congress on horsetrading buzz

As CM Thakur accepts Himachal defeat, a dig at Congress on horsetrading buzz

elections
Published on Dec 08, 2022 03:07 PM IST

There was buzz on horse-trading even as counting was underway.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File photo)
BySwati Bhasin

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accepted defeat in the hill state even as votes were being counted. The Congress was leading in a majority of 68 seats, the data from the Election Commission showed. He also took an apparent dig at the grand old party amid comments by Congress leaders on anticipation of horse-trading of MLAs. "Their MLAs have been elected. Now it's their job to protect them," he was heard saying in a televised briefing.

"We accept people's mandate. Our end goal is development, and that should happen," he added. "I also thank the state for huge voter turnout this time and I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for the state's development. There was development in every area."

Congratulating the Congress, he further said, "I hope they will deliver on the promises they made. We will continue to raise issues of the public."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
jai ram thakur himachal pradesh
jai ram thakur himachal pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out