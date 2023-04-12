'Never expected….': K'taka Cong leader complains after daughter quits, joins BJP

Veteran Karnataka Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa was left red-faced Wednesday after his daughter - Dr Rajanandini - joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party just weeks before the 2023 Assembly election. Thimmappa, who also served as the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly - told news agency ANI he suspects the BJP's Hartalu Halappa may be behind his daughter's decision. Dr Rajanandini joined BJP in the presence of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday.(ANI)

"I heard this news now… never expected that she will do like this. It is unfortunate… there must be something behind this. It could be Hartalu Halappa's (BJP leader) tactics. I will try to speak to her… will always stand in favour of Congress and will work for Congress," Thimmappa said.

Hours earlier Dr Rajanandini jumped ship after expressing displeasure at being denied a ticket for next month's election; she declared the Congress had opted for a candidate from 'outside'.

"I have to work in the public field… so if I don't get a chance somewhere I have to work somewhere (else). I have to be with the people," she said after joining the BJP in the presence of ex-chief minister BS Yediyurappa, adding, "I was trying for the ticket but they (Congress) didn't give it to me. They could have informed us but they gave it to the person who has come from outside."

The BJP released its first list - 189 candidates - Tuesday and, as in previous elections, has fielded 52 new faces, including those who have joined the party from its rivals, to counter incumbency.

This, however, has led to discontent among older members; ex-chief minister Jagdish Shettar expressed his unhappiness this week after being told to stand down and ex-deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi quit earlier today. There have also been protests by the party's rank and file.

To counter these protests, MP Tejasvi Surya has stressed the BJP's 'one family, one ticket' credo.

"BJP has given tickets to 52 new leaders. I am confident that all new leaders will understand the principles that have gone behind the selection of candidates. The party has multiple opportunities for all those who want to contribute to the nation," he said.

"The principle of one family, one ticket is something BJP has followed meticulously. A senior leader has made way for other leaders. Most importantly the whole decision-making process shows how seriously the party takes democracy, unlike other parties…" he added in a swipe at the Congress.

Karnataka will vote on May 10 with results due May 13.