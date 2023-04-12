Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka assembly poll: BJP supporters protest over leaders being denied ticket

Karnataka assembly poll: BJP supporters protest over leaders being denied ticket

ByYamini C S
Apr 12, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Supporters of several BJP leaders protested in Bengaluru on Tuesday as their candidates were denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka.

Supporters of several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders protested in Bengaluru on Tuesday as their candidates were denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka. The BJP released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday, fielding chief minister Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon assembly constituency and V Somanna from Varuna to fight against leader of opposition and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah.

Anil Benake, a sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, staged a demonstration last evening after he was denied a ticket.(ANI)
Anil Benake, a sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, staged a demonstration last evening after he was denied a ticket.(ANI)

READ | 'I am hurt…': Trouble for BJP before Karnataka polls as ex-CM dissents

Other prominent leaders such as B Y Vijayendra were fielded from Shikaripura seat. As the list was announced, several party workers gathered to protest the exclusion of their leaders. Anil Benake, a sitting BJP MLA from Belagavi North, staged a demonstration last evening after he was denied a ticket.

Supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad also protested last night in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over ticket denial. The BJP fielded 53 new faces in their first list, giving Chikka Revanna who joined the party recently, a ticket from the Ramdurg constituency.

READ | ‘He ran away because..’: Karnataka Congress on KS Eshwarappa's exit

Supporters of N R Ramesh, who was eyeing the Jayanagar assembly seat, also expressed displeasure against senior leaders R Ashok and B Y Vijayendra for denying a ticket to him.

The BJP is also looking at its first potential rebellion in the poll-bound state after ex-CM Jagadish Shettar conveyed he is “hurt” after being told he will not be offered a ticket to "make way for others". Karnataka will vote for a new government on May 10, with results to be released May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress chief minister protest mla bjp bengaluru siddaramaiah karnataka assembly election basavaraj bommai ticket jagadish shettar exclusion results shikaripura + 13 more
congress chief minister protest mla bjp bengaluru siddaramaiah karnataka assembly election basavaraj bommai ticket jagadish shettar exclusion results shikaripura + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out