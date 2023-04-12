Former deputy CM Laxman Savadi resigns from BJP after being denied ticket

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly polls in the state, due to be held May 10. The BJP announced its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday. Laxman Savadi, ex-deputy CM, resigned from the BJP and as the Legislative Council member of the party.(Laxman Savadi/Twitter)

As the list was announced, several party workers protested the exclusion of their leaders, with ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi resigning as the Legislative Council member of the party. He was an aspirant eyeing the Athani constituency ticket.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Savadi said he is a “self-respecting politician” and that he would not go around with a “begging bowl”. "I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," he said.

This comes amid a brewing discontent among many party workers, as several of them staged protests over their leaders being denied tickets. The BJP gave prominence to fresh faces, fielding 52 of them in the first list. BJP MLAs Anil Benake from Belagavi North and Mahadevappa Yadawad from Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi were some of the protestants.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar also conveyed he is “hurt” after being told he will not be offered a ticket to “make way for others”. Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai said there is consensus and that everybody is happy about the BJP's first list of candidates.

CM Bommai will be contesting from Shiggaon assembly constituency and V Somanna from Varuna, to fight against leader of opposition and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah. Ex-CM Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra has been fielded from the Shikaripura seat.