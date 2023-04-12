Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Former deputy CM Laxman Savadi resigns from BJP after being denied ticket

Former deputy CM Laxman Savadi resigns from BJP after being denied ticket

ByYamini C S
Apr 12, 2023 01:07 PM IST

He was eyeing the Athani assembly constituency.

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly polls in the state, due to be held May 10. The BJP announced its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday.

Laxman Savadi, ex-deputy CM, resigned from the BJP and as the Legislative Council member of the party.(Laxman Savadi/Twitter)
Laxman Savadi, ex-deputy CM, resigned from the BJP and as the Legislative Council member of the party.(Laxman Savadi/Twitter)

As the list was announced, several party workers protested the exclusion of their leaders, with ex-deputy CM Laxman Savadi resigning as the Legislative Council member of the party. He was an aspirant eyeing the Athani constituency ticket.

READ | Karnataka assembly poll: BJP supporters protest over leaders being denied ticket

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Savadi said he is a “self-respecting politician” and that he would not go around with a “begging bowl”. "I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," he said.

This comes amid a brewing discontent among many party workers, as several of them staged protests over their leaders being denied tickets. The BJP gave prominence to fresh faces, fielding 52 of them in the first list. BJP MLAs Anil Benake from Belagavi North and Mahadevappa Yadawad from Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi were some of the protestants.

READ | Karnataka assembly elections: BJP's first list has 8 women, 52 new faces, 8 social activists

Former CM Jagadish Shettar also conveyed he is “hurt” after being told he will not be offered a ticket to “make way for others”. Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai said there is consensus and that everybody is happy about the BJP's first list of candidates.

CM Bommai will be contesting from Shiggaon assembly constituency and V Somanna from Varuna, to fight against leader of opposition and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah. Ex-CM Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra has been fielded from the Shikaripura seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress protest bjp bharatiya janata party siddaramaiah karnataka ticket jagadish shettar karnataka assembly election karnataka election bengaluru + 9 more
congress protest bjp bharatiya janata party siddaramaiah karnataka ticket jagadish shettar karnataka assembly election karnataka election bengaluru + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out