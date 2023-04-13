'We accept there are issues, trying to pacify everyone': Yediyurappa amid ticket row

Amid rumours of dissent in the ranks following the unveiling of the party's first list of candidates for the ensuing Karnataka Assembly polls, former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the party was trying to pacify those not happy with the choice of candidates. B S Yediyurappa. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

His remarks followed a series of resignations and retirements by BJP leaders, who were denied tickets to contest the May 10 elections.

Speaking to ANI, Yediyurappa said, "We accept that there are some issues. I am trying to pacify everybody (dissenters). We are trying to put our best foot forward to retain the state. Three are issues as 3-4 people expected to be fielded from their preferred constituencies. We are trying to pacify and convince them to rally around the party and help us come back to power in Karnataka. This is happening only at a few places. We are in talks with them."

On Jagadish Shettar, a former Karnataka CM and six-time BJP MLA, who was among the notable absentees from the BJP's first list of candidates released on Tuesday late evening, Yediyurappa said there was a bright chance of his name featuring in the second list.

"There is a 99 per cent chance that Jagadish Shettar (former Karnataka CM) will get a ticket from Hubli," he said.

On senior party leader KS Eshwarappa's announcing that he was retiring from electoral politics, Yediyurappa said it was a "voluntary" decision.

"Eshwarappa voluntarily wrote to the party president saying he would work day and night for the party but wasn't willing to contest. However, there are others who are upset at not finding their names on the list of candidates. We are working to pacify them and unite for the larger cause, which is to help the BJP win Karnataka again. Let's see what happens," Yediyurappa said.

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday announced his decision to quit electoral politics, hours before the party unveiled its first list.

On former deputy CM Laxman Savadi quitting the party hours after being denied the ticket, Yediyurappa said, "I don't know why he is unhappy. We gave him everything. We made him MLA, MLC and also wanted to make him a minister. We have been trying to get in touch with him since yesterday, but haven't been able to."

Senior leader Savadi on Tuesday resigned from the BJP after he reportedly went into a sulk at not featuring in the list of candidates.

Senior leader and Karnataka Fisheries minister, S Angara, who was elected MLA from Sullia Assembly constituency, announced his political retirement being denied a ticket this time around.

R Shankar, an MLC, also resigned from his post after missing out on an Assembly poll ticket.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the incumbent BJP announced its first list of 189 candidates. The list featured 52 fresh faces and 8 women.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP emerged as the largest single party, winning 104 seats, with the Congress and then ally JD(S) bagging 80 and 37 seats respectively.

The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24. The counting of votes for the 224-seat Assembly will be done on May 13.