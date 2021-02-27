IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Kerala polls: BJP hopes to win all 14 seats in Thiruvananthapuram district
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to win all 14 seats in Thiruvananthapuram district

While speaking to ANI, Thiruvananthapuram BJP district president VV Rajesh said that the cadre is well prepared for Kerala Assembly polls 2021 and the party is getting support in rural areas due to the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which opened its account in the 2016 Kerala Assembly polls for the first time from the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district, is hoping to win all the 14 seats from the district this time.

While speaking to ANI, Thiruvananthapuram BJP district president VV Rajesh said that the cadre is well prepared for Kerala Assembly polls 2021 and the party is getting support in rural areas due to the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

"BJP is fully confident to collect more seats in Thiruvananthapuram. Of the 14 seats in the district, we have more than 30,000 votes in 11 seats. So we can contest for winning 14 seats. Our cadre is very well prepared and they are continuing their activity after the local body election also," he said.

"The cadre is in election mood and they are waiting to make success Union Home Minister Amit Shahji's programme on March 7 and state BJP president's Vijaya Yatra. After the yatra we can directly go to election activities," he added.

The BJP leader asserted that the party's position is very much increased not only in city seats, but rural areas also.

"In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, we got 2,40,000 votes in the Attingal constituency, which is a rural constituency. Just previous to that election (2014 Lok Sabha polls), there were 93,000 votes for BJP in that seat. We got lakhs of votes and performed very well. This shows that BJP's support in the rural areas is increasing," he said.

"I think it is only due to the developmental activities of the Narendra Modi government and people are also getting benefit from policies of Modi government. So, we are fully confident to get some seats from the rural areas," he added.

Rajesh also commented upon the prospects of BJP in the Nemom constituency where the sitting MLA is BJP veteran O Rajagopal.

"BJP has the stronghold the political base in sitting seat Nemom. We have a strong political base and the people of Nemom loves BJP. We are confident that we can increase our majority in Nemom seat also," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath recently flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vijaya Yatra from Kasaragod, Kerala in presence of a state party president K Surendran.

A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the concluding session of the rally on March 7 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021 kerala bjp
Close
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to win all 14 seats in Thiruvananthapuram district

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST
While speaking to ANI, Thiruvananthapuram BJP district president VV Rajesh said that the cadre is well prepared for Kerala Assembly polls 2021 and the party is getting support in rural areas due to the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state of Kerala.(PTI Photo)
There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state of Kerala.(PTI Photo)
kerala assembly election

298 polling booths in Kerala's naxal hit areas to get one hour less polling time

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena said the Election Commission has identified 298 polling booths in the state which are situated in the naxal affected areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election to be held on April 6; LDF, UDF in direct contest

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The elections are crucial for the incumbent LDF, since Kerala remains the only Communist bastion in the country after the fall of the Left government in Tripura
READ FULL STORY
Close
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

ANI, Malappuram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
kerala assembly election

'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2018, the state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns after the Supreme Court ended a centuries-old ban on entry of woman of reproductive age.(Reuters file photo)
In 2018, the state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns after the Supreme Court ended a centuries-old ban on entry of woman of reproductive age.(Reuters file photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala to drop anti-CAA, Sabarimala stir cases ahead of assembly polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:16 AM IST
While Congress-led United Democratic Front welcomed the move, the NDA demanded an apology from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for registering cases against Lord Ayyappa devotees, adding that treating Sabarimala and anti-CAA protest cases equally was not acceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at a rally in Kerala. (PTI File )
Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at a rally in Kerala. (PTI File )
kerala assembly election

Spiteful, vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani on ‘north-south’ row

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Smriti Irani's reaction comes in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s comments at the ‘Aishwarya Yatra’ in the southern state that he was used to a “different type of politics” in north India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gadhi in Kollam, Kerala.(HT Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gadhi in Kollam, Kerala.(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • It was not clear what his comment meant—whether he would create a new fisheries ministry or carve out a separate one from the existing one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP supporters attend a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.(PTI/ Representative image)
BJP supporters attend a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.(PTI/ Representative image)
india news

98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Recently, Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad(HT Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Pop stars commenting on farmers' issue, but govt is not interested: Rahul Gandhi

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Wayanad months ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, met the survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash, which took place in August 2020 at Kalpetta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
india news

Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:36 PM IST
"The vote share in 2016 was around 15%; it went up in the Lok Sabha elections and then further up in the local body polls," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Kerala, to participate in tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • On Monday, Gandhi will inaugurate Kudumbashree Sangamon at Poothadi, a village near Kenichira in Wayanad at 10 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On what it means to enter the political fray, Sreedharan said it only means that all his professional responsibilities are coming to an end by the end of this month. HT/Arijit Sen
On what it means to enter the political fray, Sreedharan said it only means that all his professional responsibilities are coming to an end by the end of this month. HT/Arijit Sen
kerala assembly election

Ready to be chief minister if BJP wins in Kerala, says E Sreedharan

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • Sreedharan said that he is "certainly" ready to be the chief minister if the party wants him to be after coming to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 'Vijaya Yathra' on Feb 21 in poll-bound Kerala

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The move comes as part of the party's attempts to increase its footprint in South India. The yatra would be launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac