Keshav Prasad Maurya spells out BJP’s UP target for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Hours after being sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to win 75 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general elections.

“The Lok Kalyan Sankalp Matra (Manifesto) is our roadmap. We will work according to it and will deliver. Moving forward our aim is 75 seats in 2024 (Lok Sabha Polls),” said Maurya, who became Adityanath's deputy for the second time despite losing the recent Assembly election from the Sirathu seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Maurya further said the BJP-led state government will continue to work for the welfare of the poor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Maurya is among the 51 other ministers in Adityanath's new cabinet, who took oath at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders.

The BJP won 255 of the 403 seats with a vote share of more than 41 per cent in the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party also won elections for a second straight time in Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

On March 10, Modi had said the BJP's victory in these four states will decide the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “After the 2019 polls, some political pundits had said that the 2017 poll results had decided the 2019 outcome. I think they will say that the 2022 poll verdict decided the outcome of 2024 elections," Modi said as he addressed BJP workers at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

