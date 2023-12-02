'Prayed for Kamal Nathji's victory': Congress MP Nakul Nath ahead of counting in Madhya Pradesh

Hours before the counting for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, expressed confidence that Congress will form the government with full majority in the state.

Nakul Nath, who is an MP from the family stronghold of Chhindwara, said he prayed for his father's success in the polls.(ANI Photo)

Nakul Nath reached Simaria Hanuman temple, in Chhindwara and offered prayers as Congress workers organised Hanuman Chalisa ahead of the counting of votes that will begin tomorrow at 8 am.

"I prayed that Lord Hanuman keeps blessing the people of Madhya Pradesh. I prayed for the victory of Kamal Nathji. We will form a government with complete majority," he told ANI.

Kamal Nath is the Congress chief in the state and was the face of party's campaign to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state.

Nakul Nath said people have voted for a change in the state.

"Only a few hours are left for the results to be out. We only have to wait a few hours. The results would be out tomorrow in Congress' favour. I saw during the campaign that people want a change and people will vote in favour of Congress and will give their support, blessings to Kamal Nathji. We will get to know tomorrow. We are going to form a government of complete majority," he told reporters.

Most exit polls on Thursday said BJP has a clear advantage in Madhya Pradesh and predicted Congress would fall short in its poll effort in the state where it was expecting to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.

These exit polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled the state for almost 18 of the past 20 years, is set for another term in office with a huge majority. An exit poll gave advantage to the Congress and another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing.

Kamal Nath has played down the exit poll outcomes.

"I don't care about any (exit)poll. I have confidence in the voters of Madhya Pradesh," he told reporters on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh went to the polls on November 17 for 230 assembly seats in the state.

The Congress won a few more seats than BJP in 2018 assembly polls and Kamal Nath took oath as Chief Minister. However, in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with MLAs seen loyal to him, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.

