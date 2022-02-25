If chosen, Manipur’s youngest nominee wants to focus on education, agriculture

Poll-bound Manipur’s youngest candidate Usham Manglem wants to serve the people of his constituency if elected and work towards improving education, health and agriculture in his ar.

“On priority, I want to serve the people of Wangjing Tentha and improve the education, health and agriculture sectors as ninety per cent of the population of our constituency earn their living through agriculture,” Usham Manglem who is contesting on a National People’s Party (NPP) ticket said while outlining his objectives during his flag hoisting ceremony.

When asked why he decided to contest the election, this 25-year-old NPP candidate who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Manipur University, replied, “The reason behind contesting in the upcoming election is to pave the way for change and lessen the burden on senior citizens.”

“My passion for a good education system, proper healthcare infrastructure, empowering youth and promoting self-reliance made me enter electoral politics,” Manglem, who is also the youngest among his siblings, said.

Manglem, a resident of Kairembikhok Awang Leikai in Thoubal district completed his Class X Boards and Class 12 from Delhi. He joined the National Students’ Union of India in Delhi in 2013 and the Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee in 2018.

He joined NPP last year and is contesting the assembly elections. He will face two political heavyweights including sitting BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in the Wangjing-Tentha constituency in the phase-II elections on March 5.The other political heavyweight is M Hemanta Singh, a former minister who is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Wangjing-Tentha constituency has 32,732 voters including 17,094 women voters. In 2017, Brojen who was then a Congress candidate defeated the then BJP candidate Hemanta by 1151 votes.

Manipur will go to polls on February 28 and March 5 while counting will take place on March 10 to elect 60 legislators for the state assembly.