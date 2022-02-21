Manipur polls: Environmental issues feature in manifestos of most parties

IMPHAL: Environmental issues, including the conservation of Loktak Lake, have featured in the manifestos of most parties for the Manipur elections with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promising the protection and preservation of the state’s natural resources.

The BJP has promised “to formulate a comprehensive action plan/policy to safeguard the endangered species and flora and fauna of the state.” It has pledged to preserve, develop and maintain the Loktak Lake “to ensure it becomes an iconic wetland site of South East Asia.” The BJP has promised to restructure the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) for the management of the lake and its associated wetlands as well as to revisit the state’s water policy.

The BJP has also pledged to conserve and promote the heritage of the Champu Khangpok floating village at Loktak Lake.In 2011, the LDA removed most of the floating fishing huts on the lake spread across three districts of Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal over an area of 236 square km.

Congress has promised “to create State Forest Development Corporation and Loktak Lake Research & Training Centre” besides forming an energy policy if it is voted to power. In its manifesto released on February 4, the party promised an integrated development of the land and people of the hill districts. It has pledged to introduce sustainable forest certification.

The National People’s Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP, has promised “to review the Loktak Protection Act of 2006 and amend the legislation to make it more scientific and people-centric and align it with Ramsar convention (for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands) and the National Wetlands Rules, 2017.”

The NPP has also promised to review redraft and update the state action plan on climate change according to the changing needs. The Janata Dal (United) has promised to promote the Geographical Indication status of local species. The Communist Party of India, an ally of the Congress, has pledged to protect and preserve the forests in the face of climate change

The elections to the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held on February 28 and March 5 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.