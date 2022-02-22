Manipur elections: PM Modi to address rally today ahead phase 1 polling

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday arrive in Manipur to address a mega rally ahead of the first phase of polling on February 28 in this year’s assembly elections.

Assam minister Ashok Singhal, who is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state election in-charge, said PM Modi’s visit will be a morale booster for the party. “It will be the most vibrant political rally,” said Singhal, adding that the BJP government has earned goodwill from the people of the northeastern state and it will reflect in the poll results.

Singhal said he is confident the party will get over 40 seats in the 60-member assembly.

BJP state chief A Sharda Devi said they will return to power with an absolute majority, and that the PM’s visit will give a credible message to the people. “It will surely encourage and strengthen the party.”

In 2017, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state by winning 28 seats. But, with 21 seats, the BJP formed the government with the support of the National People’s Party and Naga People’s Front.

Security has been enhanced ahead of PM Modi’s visit after the Coordination Committee of proscribed underground organisations called for its boycott and a shutdown till the Prime Minister’s departure.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for March 5 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.