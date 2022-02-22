Home / Elections / Manipur Assembly Election / Manipur elections: PM Modi to address rally today ahead phase 1 polling
manipur assembly election

Manipur elections: PM Modi to address rally today ahead phase 1 polling

Ashok Singhal, who is the Manipur election in-charge for the Bharatiya Janata party, said Prime Minister Modi’s visit will be a morale booster for the party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Copy Link
BySobhapati Samom

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday arrive in Manipur to address a mega rally ahead of the first phase of polling on February 28 in this year’s assembly elections.

Assam minister Ashok Singhal, who is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state election in-charge, said PM Modi’s visit will be a morale booster for the party. “It will be the most vibrant political rally,” said Singhal, adding that the BJP government has earned goodwill from the people of the northeastern state and it will reflect in the poll results.

Singhal said he is confident the party will get over 40 seats in the 60-member assembly.

BJP state chief A Sharda Devi said they will return to power with an absolute majority, and that the PM’s visit will give a credible message to the people. “It will surely encourage and strengthen the party.”

In 2017, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state by winning 28 seats. But, with 21 seats, the BJP formed the government with the support of the National People’s Party and Naga People’s Front.

Security has been enhanced ahead of PM Modi’s visit after the Coordination Committee of proscribed underground organisations called for its boycott and a shutdown till the Prime Minister’s departure.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for March 5 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out