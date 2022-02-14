Polling for second phase begins, PM Modi urges voters to turn up in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa to turn up in record numbers for the second phase of polling to strengthen the festival of democracy. He reminded the voters to first vote and do any other work with the message “pehle matdaan, fir anya koi kaam”.

Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022

Polling for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and 40 in Goa started at 7am. Voting for 70 seats of the Uttarakhand Assembly will start at 8am.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal called upon voters of Goa and Uttarakhand, where the party is contesting elections with all its might, to exercise their legal right.

“Today is the day to cast vote in Uttarakhand. The future of every child of Devbhoomi is associated with every single vote of yours. Your vote is your greatest strength. All my brothers and sisters, elders and all the youth of Uttarakhand must go to vote for the creation of a better Uttarakhand,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Dear Goenkars



You have the power to change this corrupt system and make Goa corruption free.



Please step out and vote for the future of your children today. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 14, 2022

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has exuded confidence in forming the government following the first phase of assembly elections covering 57 seats.

“I am confident that after the first phase of Assembly elections, the scenario has become clear that BJP will form the govt again in UP with an overwhelming majority. There should not be an iota of doubt about it,” the BJP leader said in an interview published by ANI on polling day.

Adityanath said that the BJP's manifesto, or 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra', which talks about nationalism, all-around development, and welfare of the poor, will be implemented with “full honesty.”

