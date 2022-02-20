18 FIRs filed across Punjab during elections: Chief electoral officer

As many as 18 First Information Reports (FIR) were registered across Punjab during its single-phase polling on Sunday, state's chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju told news agency ANI.

He added special care was taken for differently-abled and old voters, while informing that until 5pm, the voter turnout in the border state was a total of 63.44%.

While no major incident was reported during the day, a clash broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aam Party (AAP). The scuffle happened at the Jallo Kee village in Ferozepur Urban assembly constituency and caused AAP worker Surjit Singh to sustain minor injuries.

Voting in the constituency stayed suspended for nearly half an hour. Ferozepur SSP Narendra Bhargav, who reached the spot, said the chaos was prevented from escalating further.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood was seated after reports emerged of “suspicious activity” being carried out in Landheke village in Moga district while polling was underway. His sister Malvika Sood Sacha is the Congress contender from the Moga constituency.

Police said the vehicle was impounded on the direction of the election observer. SDM-cum-returning officer Satwant Singh told Sonu to remain in his house “because he is not allowed to move in the area as he doesn't vote in Moga constituency”.

Singh added that when the actor-activist defied the order, he directed video surveillance of Sonu's house.

The actor-activist later said it was only a “parking issue”, and blamed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Barjinder Singh alias Makhan Brar of registering “false complaint” against him.

Besides these, polling was delayed at four booths in Moga district owing to technical glitches in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The counting of votes for the 117-seats of the Punjab assembly will be held on March 10.