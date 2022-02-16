‘AAP’s work in Delhi is visible; will repeat here’: Bhagwant Mann

Ahead of the February 20 elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly, Ramesh Vinayak and Navneet Sharma speak with Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Why should people vote for your party?

Two parties have been taking turns to rule the state. People had no option, but they have now got the third alternative. They want a change this time. In 2017, people trusted Amarinder Singh but he miserably failed on his promises such as ghar ghar naukri (jobs for every household), loan waiver, five-marla plots, ₹2,500 old age pension and ₹51,000 shagan. Then came Charanjit Singh Channi, and in his 111 days as CM , they did nothing except fight with each other. AAP’s work in Delhi is visible to everyone. We will do the same here.

What are the three key challenges facing Punjab?

Unemployment is the biggest issue. We are facing brain drain because youngsters are not getting jobs here. Agriculture and industry are the second issue. Today, someone with PhD applies for the post of peon. The drugs issue is also related to unemployment.

Those who have ancestral land, sell it and go abroad, whereas others stay back and get into drugs. Teeke kho ke tiffin deyange unhade haathan wich (We will take away drug syringes and give them the tiffin in their hands).

What is your take on the race among parties to announce freebies?

You can call them freebies only if we are borrowing money to fund it. People want their tax money to be returned to them in some form such as infrastructure, power or good schools. Our promise on the ₹1,000 monthly transfer to women will cost ₹8,200 crore annually. By eliminating illegal sand mining alone, ₹20,000 crore can be raised.

Why do you deserve to be chief minister?

I have no greed for power. I left my career. I was not a flop artist who joined politics to make his career. I am here for Punjab. Both Channi and Sukhbir (Badal of the SAD) call the AAP a party of outsiders. I was born in Satoj village and studied in Sunam. Sukhbir studied in Sanawar (Himachal Pradesh) and then went to America. Who is an outsider?

What is your sense of the electoral mood in Punjab?

People say jharoo pherange. Surveys are giving 58 to 60 seats, and the number is going up day by day. There will not be a hung House. It is an election of hope. People have hope from the AAP and the trend will remain the same in all three regions.

