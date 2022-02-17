Congress has already brought in change that AAP is promising for Punjab: Charanjit Channi

Chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday stated that the Congress has already brought in the change that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is promising.

Addressing a rally in favour of Congress candidate Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon at Faridkot, the Punjab CM said, “What change do they (AAP) want to bring? The power has already shifted from the Maharaja’s house to the hands of the poor.”

He further took a dig at AAP stating that over 50 of the nominees are those who were rejected by the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “What change can these rejects bring?” asked Channi.

Stating that Punjab is entering a new era, he said, “You have seen Captain and Badals’, now test me. If you vote for me, I can assure you of progress for each household.”

“After coming to power, we will make education free. Free atta-dal will not help uplift the poor, education will. We will also start a general category scholarship scheme and make medical treatment free of cost,” he added.

Announcing that Dhillon will be inducted into the state cabinet if the Congress forms a government, he said, “If you vote for Dhillon, you will be voting for a cabinet minister, not just an MLA.”

‘No one back-stabbed Capt, I stood in front of him’

Continuing his diatribe against the former CM, Channi said, “Captain Amarinder Singh claims that we back-stabbed him but it’s not true, we stood right in front of him and removed him jointly as he had a pact with the BJP and the Badals. We had no other problem with him.”

On Centre’s decision to increase BSF’s jurisdiction, the Punjab CM said that the saffron party wants to turn Faridkot into “another Jammu and Kashmir”, and the AAP supports them. “When they (Centre) brought in the black farm laws, the AAP government in Delhi was the first to implement it. So, people of Punjab cannot trust Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

CM pays obeisance at Ravidass temple

Ferozepur Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at the Ravidass temple at Ferozepur, while on a tour to campaign for the party’s nominees Parminder Singh Pinky (Ferozepur urban) and Ashu Bangar (Ferozepur rural) on Wednesday.

