Ludhiana | Independent candidate joins forces with AAP

Independent candidate from Atam Nagar constituency, Ludhiana, Mann Singh said he had extended support to AAP after Sidhu assured him that, if voted to power, the party will resolve the problems being faced by families of riot victims
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Independent candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Mann Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of former Delhi minister Jitender Singh Tomar and the party’s candidate from the constituency Kulwant Sidhu on Thursday.

Mann Singh, who is senior vice-president of the Danga Peedit Welfare Council, which has been working for the welfare of 1984 riot victims, who have a sizable population in Dugri area. Singh said he had extended support to AAP after Sidhu assured him that, if voted to power, the party will resolve the problems being faced by families of riot victims.

“There are many families of riot victims who have still not got flats and houses as assured by the government, while there are many who have fraudulently encroached upon the flats meant for riot victims in Dugri area. Also, authorities have failed to resolve the issue of clogged sewer lines near the flats for a long time,” said Singh.

Friday, February 18, 2022
