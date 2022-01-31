May fulfil Sidhu’s wish and contest only from Amritsar East: Majithia

A day after state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu challenged him to give up Majitha and contest only from Amritsar East, senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has hinted at fulfilling the wish of his bête noire. “A couple of days are remaining for filing of nomination papers and I may contest only from Amritsar or invite him (Sidhu) to Majitha,” he said while interacting with mediapersons here on Sunday.

While campaigning in the Amritsar East segment, Majithia said Sidhu did not have a single accomplishment to his credit during his 18 years in electoral politics. “Sidhu and his wife have been a part of the SAD-BJP and Congress governments but did nothing for the segment. This is why people appealed to me to contest from here and put an end to their arrogant and self-serving rule,” he said.

On the Congress government, Majithia said, “People are feeling cheated realising that they were trapped by the false promises. People have not got anything, be it complete loan waiver, ‘ghar ghar naukri’, ₹2,500 unemployment allowance or mobile phones as promised.”

He said Congress even deceived the weaker sections by promising them ₹2,100 old age pension and increasing the Shagun Scheme benefit to ₹51,000. None of these promises have been kept.” He also talked about how the future of lakhs of Scheduled Caste students was jeopardised by denying them scholarships.

On the Delhi Model of AAP, Majtihia said: “The truth is that there is no such model. In fact, the Delhi government is riddled with failures. It is unable to even provide potable drinking water to the citizens of Delhi. It failed to establish a single new college or hospital. It has given only 414 government jobs and refused to regularise thousands of contractual employees. Even the promise of giving ₹1,000 per month to all women has not been implemented in Delhi.”