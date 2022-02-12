Navjot Sidhu will get 'Super CM' post if Congress retains power in Punjab: Ravneet Bittu

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will get the post of ‘Super CM’ if the party retains the power in Punjab after the assembly elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently announced Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face for the assembly polls in the state, triggering speculations about Sidhu's future in the party.

"He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will be given Super CM post," Bittu told news agency ANI.

The Congress leader, however, welcomed the party's decision of sticking with Channi for the chief ministerial face, saying the common man of Punjab is praying for his victory and will come out to vote "like a festival" on the day of the election.

"Every poor person in Punjab is praying for Channi in Gurudwaras and temples...The poor are saying that if Channi returns to power, only then our children can study and dream of becoming a Chief Minister someday. The people would vote Channi on the day of the election just like their festival. This is what BJP and AAP are scared of," he said.

Rahul was misled, Sidhu was the right choice for CM face: Dr Kaur

Congress has tried to put a united face since the announcement of its chief ministerial candidate even as statements from Sidhu and his loyalists continue to raise eyebrows in the party. Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur on Friday claimed that "an honest person can't be stopped for long", indicating that the issue over the top post is not over yet.

"Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. I have no say in this but it is good for them," ANI quoted Rabia as saying.

"As a daughter, I want to say it does't matter if he (Navjot Singh Siddhu) is not the face of Chief Minister for Punjab polls but one day he will do great things because his image is clear. There is no blot on his name," she added.