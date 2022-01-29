Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Polls: Mayawati to visit Punjab on February 8
Ahead of the Punjab polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will address a rally at Nawanshahr on February 8.
Asserting that Punjab had a special place in the heart of Mayawati and the party’s founder Kanshi Ram also belonged to Punjab. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

BSP Punjab president Jasveer Garhi on Friday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -BSP alliance will form the next government in Punjab with a clear majority. “Congress will be wiped out from the state, and the BSP-SAD alliance will free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress,” said Garhi.

