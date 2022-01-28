Publish criminal antecedents of candidates on websites: Punjab Chief electoral officer

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju on Thursday asked political parties and candidates contesting the assembly polls in Punjab to declare criminal records, if any, and also give publicity in the electronic media.

He said it has to be publicised three times after filing the nomination papers and should also be declared on parties’ websites.

Raju added that it’s mandatory for parties to upload on their website information about pending criminal cases, including the nature of the offenses and relevant particulars such as whether charges have been framed, the court concerned, case number, etc, who have been selected as candidates, along with the reasons for such selection, as also as to why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.

“The reasons as to selection shall be with reference to the qualification, achievements and merit of the candidates concerned, and not mere ‘winnability’ in the polls,” he added.

According to him, the information about criminal antecedents of the candidates should be printed in at least one local vernacular newspaper and a national newspaper besides on their official social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

He said these details shall be published within 48 hours of the selection of the candidate or not less than two weeks before the first date for filing of nominations, whichever is earlier.

The political party concerned shall then submit a report of compliance with these directions with the ECI within 72 hours of the selection of the said candidate. If a political party fails to submit such compliances report with the Election Commission, it will bring non-compliance to the notice of the Supreme Court as a case of contempt, added Raju.

He clarified that criminal proceedings under Section 123 (4) of the Peoples’ Representation Act and under sections 51 and 171 (G) of the Indian Penal Code would be initiated in case the candidate furnishes wrong information.