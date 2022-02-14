Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab assembly elections: Simranjit Mann intensifies poll campaign in Amargarh
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections: Simranjit Mann intensifies poll campaign in Amargarh

Two-time MP Simranjit Singh Mann intensified his election campaign from the Amargarh constituency in Malerkotla district for the assembly elections. He is also getting a “huge response” from the youth
The chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Simranjit Singh Mann, with actress Sonia Mann during a poll campaign for the Punjab assembly elections, in the Amargarh constituency. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

The two-time MP and former IPS officer, Simranjit Singh Mann intensified his election campaign from the Amargarh constituency in Malerkotla district. He is also getting a “huge response” from the youth. Punjabi actors Deep Sidhu and Sonia Mann also campaigned for Mann calling him a man of principles.

The chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Mann last won the Parliament elections from Sangrur in 1999. This time, he is contesting against Congress candidate Smit Singh Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Iqbal Singh Jhundan and Aam Aadmi Party nominee Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra.

Lashing out at the BJP government over the Hijab row, Mann asked them to respect all religions. He also demanded the opening of borders with Pakistan for traders.

“You should cast your vote with wisdom so that your issues should reach the state assembly. If people elect good leaders, they will form a good government. In case someone comes to your door with liquor, you should ask if he is offering the same to his son too,” said Mann during a poll campaign.

