Punjab assembly elections: Speakers mounted on autos still popular for campaigning in Mohali

With just seven days left for the Punjab assembly elections, candidates are reaching out to people through recorded messages and slogans being played on speakers mounted on auto-rickshaws.

Amid the ban on roadshows with vehicles, auto-rickshaws or rehris on which party symbols and candidate’s images have been put up are travelling to every corner of the city . Some of the candidates have even recorded their own messages.

Congress candidates from Mohali, Balbir Singh Sidhu, said, “We are trying to reach the masses in every way. Through loudspeakers, we are listing out our achievements in the past five years. We are urging people to vote for performance, not promises.”

AAP’s candidate Kulwant Singh says, “ Though our volunteers are reaching out to every area of the assembly, we want to send a message through loudspeakers that we will completely transform Punjab.”

SAD candidate Parvinder Singh, said, “ Wherever we go for campaigning, especially in the villages, people weigh us with sweets and coins, which is out of love and regard.”

Besides, candidates of political parties in Mohali are leveraging digital media as their primary tool to woo voters. They are regularly coming up with videos and messages to either highlight their own achievements and also to take digs at their rivals. They are routinely shared videos and photographs of their visits to different places.

A member of the digital team of one of the candidates, who wished not to be named, said that they are campaigning aggressively through various platforms. “Through our messages and videos, we are targeting the ruling government and are focusing on the promises to be fulfilled once voted to power.”

This time, there are 40 candidates in the fray from three assemblies of Mohali district- Mohali (urban), Kharar, and Dera Bassi. Every constituency is set to witness a multi-cornered contest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON