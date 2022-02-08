Punjab assembly elections: Will make Mohali industrial hub, says BJP candidate

BJP’s candidate Sanjeev Vashisht on Monday said that his main objective is to make Mohali the most modern city in Punjab and an international hub. He was holding a meeting with voters in Phase 2, Industrial Area.

Residents of the area told Vashisht that there are potholes on roads and heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere. According to them, they are also suffering due to huge shortage of doctors in hospitals. Vashisht assured of reviving the dilapidated ASI Hospital in Mohali. He added that the Congressmen have spent five years thinking of their own interests only.

Aggarwal Samaj pledges support to Sidhu

Members of Aggarwal Samaj on Monday held a meeting with Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu and assured him of their support.

The members included Surinder Aggarwal and Rajnish Mittal, state president and general secretary of of Akhil Bhartiya Aggarwal Saamelan; Deepak Bansal, president of Aggarwal Seva Samiti, Mohali; Anurag Aggarwal, president of Mohali Industries Association and Nancy Keshari from Mahila Wing of Aggarwal Samaj, Mohali.

The samaj’s representatives applauded Sidhu’s efforts towards strengthening the education and medical infrastructure in Mohali. They also praised him for setting up a gaushala to give shelter to stray cattle.

Aam Aadmi Party holds door-to-door campaign

Members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held a door-to-door campaign in various parts of Mohali in support of its candidate Kulwant Singh. AAP leader Gurmel Singh Sidhu said that people have made up their mind to bring change and have decided to vote for AAP.

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh campaigning in Mohali on Monday, ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)

The campaign team also briefed the people about the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. After naming Bhagwant Singh Mann as its chief ministerial face, AAP has been receiving huge support from the Punjabi community.

Punjab needs Dr Swaiman’s Punjab model: Ravneet Brar

Ravneet Brar, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s candidate from Mohali, on Monday said that Punjab needs a model introduced by Dr Swaiman Singh, under which there will be uniform, parallel development of every section in the state.

California returned Dr Swaiman, who had served at the Tikri border during the farm movement, will be in Mohali on February 9 to campaign for Brar.

Sohana campaigns in Sohana

Parvinder Singh Sohana, joint candidate of SAD-BSP alliance, campaigned in Sohana on Monday, where he said that as he is a native of the area, he was fully aware of its problems and will be able to solve them. He said that when the SAD-BSP government comes into power, Mohali will be restored on the path of progress.

Congress made history by declaring Channi as CM face: Dhillon

Declaring Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress’ CM face in the 2022 assembly elections is a historical decision, the party’s candidate from Dera Bassi, Deepinder Singh Dhillon, stated while addressing election meetings in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and adjoining villages.

Dhillon said that under the leadership of Channi, major decisions have been taken to reduce electricity and water bills.

Sharma only worked for his personal interest: Khanna

BJP candidate from Dera Bassi, Sanjeev Khanna, said that the people of the constituency are regretting electing NK Sharma as MLA .He alleged that Sharma used his position only for his personal interests.

Khanna, who was addressing the election rally in Dera Bassi said, that the highest revenue goes to the Punjab government through Zirakpur municipal council. Despite this, the people here are still deprived of basic facilities.

He said that Sharma was earlier the CPS of the industries department in the Akali government, but could not get any big industry established here. Due to this, the youth of the area are still unemployed.