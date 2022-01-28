Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab assembly polls: SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to file nomination on Friday
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to file nomination on Friday

Five times Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (94) will file his nomination paper for upcoming Punjab assembly polls scheduled for Feb 20, on Friday
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Akali patron Parkash Singh Badal as party nominee for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Akali patron Parkash Singh Badal as party nominee for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Five times Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (94) will file his nomination paper for the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled for February 20, on Friday.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced him as party nominee on Wednesday.

Senior Badal, who is five times MLA from the Lambi constituency, will file his nomination for the sixth time. Before that, he got elected to the state legislative assembly from the Gidderbaha constituency five times.

Despite his ripe age, he has been continuously meeting people of his home constituency and also visiting their houses. He is also expected to take part in the poll campaign as SAD is planning district-wise rallies to pep up party’s poll prospects.

Despite his restricted role in the day-to-day party affairs, he, however, has been speaking on key issues.

Party leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “The entire party cadre is charged up with Parkash Singh Badal contesting the poll. It is a big boost for the party and motivates leaders and workers at all levels”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out