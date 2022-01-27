Punjab elections: No alliance, LIP to go solo this time

After hinting at a possible pre-poll alliance, the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) has decided to go it alone during the Punjab assembly elections, slated for February 20.

The party has announced 35 candidates for seats across the state over the last three days. Prominent among them are: Simarjit Bains from Atam Nagar and his elder brother Balwinder Bains from Ludhiana South constituency. Both won their last two assembly elections from the same seats.

Apart from that Gagandeep Singh alias Sunny Kainth has been named from Gill constituency while Randhir Sibia has been given the party ticket from Ludhiana North. Sibia had contested from this seat in 2017 as well and come third. Turncoat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tejinder Kaur alias Teji Sandhu, who joined LIP on Thursday, has been named from Jagraon seat.

The party is yet to announce candidates for Ludhiana Central, West, Raikot, Khanna and Samrala.

Other leaders in the fray include: Jarnail Nangal from Phagwara, Karamjit Singh from Barnala, Davinder Singh Sangowal from Nakodar, Manjit Singh Chataurgarh from Fatehgarh Churian, Harpreet Singh from Baba Bakala, Kulwinder Singh Sandhu from Kotkapura, Davinderjit Singh Zira from Zira, Ranjit Singh from Budhlada, Raghbir Singh from Chamkaur Sahib and Baba Jagroop Singh from Bhadaur.

Advocate Gurjodh Singh will fight from Ludhiana East, Jagdeep Singh Jaggi from Payal, Gurmit Singh Mundian from Sahnewal, Jaswinder Singh from Dhuri, Bikar Singh Chauhan from Dirba, Harmanpreet Singh Dinki from Sangrur. Harjinder Singh Brar has been fielded from Bagha Purana, Sukhdev Singh Baba from Nihal Singh Wala, Jagjit Singh from Dharamkot, Vijay Trehan from Batala, Amarjit Singh from Dera Baba Nanak, advocate Swatantar Singh from Amloh, Jagdev Singh from Bassi Pathana, Sodhi Ram from Chabbewal, Rohit Kumar from Tanda, Rajbir Singh from Khadoor Sahib, Amrik Singh Varpal from Tarn Taran, Dharamjit Boni from Sri Muktsar Sahib, Mohammad Anwar from Malerkotla and Manjit Singh Meehan from Sardulgarh constituency.

LIP president and sitting MLA from Atam Nagar, Simarjit Singh Bains had earlier announced that the party will enter into an alliance with some party, setting off rumours that the alliance is likely to be with the BJP, but the party has now decided to go solo. In 2017, the party had fought the elections with Aam Aadmi Party, only to part ways in 2018.