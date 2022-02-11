Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: 5 injured in clash between SAD, Cong workers in Khemkaran
Five persons were injured in a clash that took place between supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the ruling Congress at Baserke village falling under the Khemkaran assembly constituency of poll-bound Punjab on Thursday.
ByHT Correspondent

The injured have been identified as Garjinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurbhej Singh, Balvir Singh and Shanti.

Bhikhiwind DSP Tarsem Masih said shots were fired. “We are waiting the MLR to ascertain if the injured received bullet injuries, he said.

“Akalis are alleging that the clash took place over the distribution of Atta-Dal scheme wheat, while the Congress supporters are terming it a political rivalry. We are recording the statement of both the parties. A case is being registered against both the parties’ supporters,” he added.

